US State Department: Russia’s readiness for bilateral talks with Ukraine is "good sign"

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has positively assessed Russia's readiness for bilateral talks with Ukraine.

She said this on Fox Business, Censor.NET reports.

Bruce commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement that Moscow is ready for bilateral talks with Ukraine on a moratorium on strikes on civilian targets.

"This is a very good sign," she said, adding that the United States is watching Russia's actions and statements about peace.

Bruce also noted that US President Donald Trump wants the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

She emphasized that civilians continue to be killed in the fighting.

Read more: No agreement with Russia until there is ceasefire in "meat grinder" in Ukraine - State Department

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed "a suspension of all long-range drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension."

Putin stated that the proposal to refrain from attacking civilian targets "requires further consideration."