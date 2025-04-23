As result of falling "Shaheds" debris, windows were damaged in residential buildings in Kremenchuk district
On April 23, as a result of the fall of debris from Russian "shaheds," the windows in the buildings were damaged.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Volodymyr Kohut, deputy head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.
"In the Kremenchuk district, as a result of the fall of UAV debris, the glazing of nearby houses was damaged," he said.
The official added that, fortunately, there were no casualties.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of April 23, Russian attack drones attacked Poltava region again, hitting civilian infrastructure.
In addition, it was noted that in the evening of April 22, Russian drones attacked enterprises in the Poltava community.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password