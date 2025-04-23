Ukraine is ready for talks, but does not recognise occupation of Crimea and demands security guarantees - Svyrydenko

Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko stressed that Ukraine was ready to discuss peace, but not on terms that meant concessions to the aggressor.

"Ukraine is ready to negotiate—but not to surrender. There will be no agreement that hands Russia the stronger foundations it needs to regroup and return with greater violence," the minister said.

She stressed that a full ceasefire on all fronts - on land, in the air and at sea - is a prerequisite. If Russia chooses only a temporary pause, Ukraine will act accordingly.

Svyrydenko emphasised that Ukrainians would not accept the option of a frozen conflict presented as a peace agreement. She also stressed that Ukraine would never recognise the occupation of Crimea. In case Kyiv does not get NATO membership.

"Ukraine will require binding security guarantees—ones strong enough to deter future aggression, and clear enough to ensure lasting peace," she announced.

