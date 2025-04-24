US did not discuss lifting sanctions against Russia as part of peace deal - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that neither he nor Steve Witkoff discussed lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the peace deal.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"This is definitely not true. Neither Steve Witkoff nor I have had any conversations about lifting sanctions against Russia as part of the agreement with Ukraine," Rubio emphasized.

According to the US Secretary of State, this is journalistic negligence.

"If Politico has any integrity, they will completely retract this fiction," Rubio added.

The day before, Politico reported that the White House was discussing lifting sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and possibly other Russian assets in Europe as part of discussions to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

