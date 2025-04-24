Macron: Issue of Crimea’s status is not on agenda right now

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the issue of the status of Russian-occupied Ukrainian Crimea is not currently up for discussion.

Macron said: "The issue of the peninsula’s status is not on the table right now, and it’s not for us to decide."

His comment came in response to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement on Truth Social, where Trump claimed that "Crimea was lost many years ago" and criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, alleging his statements are "damaging peace negotiations." The Kremlin has already expressed support for Trump’s remarks.

According to Macron, Donald Trump is "describing the de facto situation," but this does not mean that the world should put up with Russian aggression.

"Does this mean that we should give Russia a free hand? No," the French president emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States expects Ukraine to respond to the "final proposal" of US President Donald Trump, which includes freezing the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of the Russian Federation, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.

Subsequently, Donald Trump said that Zelenskyy was not being asked to recognize Crimea as Russian because it "was lost many years ago."

