Russia plans to conscript 2,500 people in occupied Crimea – NRC

In the spring, Russia plans to conscript 2500 people in the temporarily occupied Crimea into its army.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"As part of the 2025 spring conscription campaign, Russia plans to send 2,500 people from temporarily occupied Crimea into the ranks of its terrorist army. The draft is ongoing from April 1 to July 15 — accompanied by propaganda shows and so-called ‘ceremonial send-offs’," the statement reads.

The NRC said that in reality, conscripts often find themselves at the front without training, without choice, without the right to return.

"Coercion to war against one's own country is not service, but a politically motivated crime. This is an attempt to destroy the Ukrainian nation under the guise of 'military duty'," the statement said.

The National Resistance Center called on human rights and international organizations to record these violations as further evidence for the future tribunal.

