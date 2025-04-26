Zelenskyy meets with Starmer at residence of British Ambassador to Italy
A meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has begun at the residence of the British Ambassador to Italy.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
As noted, the topics of the meeting included the war, further support for Ukraine and the results of the meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had met and agreed to hold further talks after saying goodbye to the Pope. Later, Zelenskyy said that he had a good meeting with Trump, which could be historic. He also hopes for a result regarding the things that were said at the meeting.
In addition, today, on April 26, 2025, after the farewell ceremony with Pope Francis, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron.
