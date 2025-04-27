Air defense destroyed 841 enemy air targets in week - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week of April 21-27, 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 841 Russian air targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the following were destroyed:

31 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles

6 Kalibr cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided missiles;

442 attack UAVs of the Shahed type;

114 reconnaissance UAVs;

237 other types of UAVs.

It is also reported that the Air Force aviation carried out about 160 flights during the week, in particular:

more than 90 - for fighter air cover;

about 50 - for fire support and air support of troops.

In addition, the Air Force pilots carried out dozens of air strikes on enemy positions, using aircraft bombs and missiles of various types. Command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places where enemy manpower and military equipment were concentrated were hit.

