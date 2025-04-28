Russia is not interested in peace, and North Korea’s participation in war is desperate search for help, - European Commission

The European Commission believes that Russia does not seek peace, and cooperation with North Korea indicates the Kremlin's desperate attempts to get help to "suppress" Ukraine.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"When it comes to deepening Russia's military cooperation with North Korea, it sends a very clear message that Russia is not interested in peace. On the contrary, Russia's goal remains the suppression of Ukraine. And Russia is desperate for any assistance to help with this illegal aggression, including actors that seriously hinder and disrupt global peace and security," Hipper said.

She emphasized that such cooperation only shows Russia's isolation on the world stage, which is largely weakened by the European Union's sanctions. The EU, in turn, continues to work on new sanctions and actively supports Ukraine.

Also, commenting on the recent talks between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Paula Piño, Head of the European Commission's Press Office, emphasized the importance of recognizing the inadmissibility of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, including those that took place over the weekend.

Read more: DPRK has officially announced deployment of troops to Russia, - media

"And we welcome those comments that also recognize that Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which, by the way, continued over the weekend, cannot be accepted," she said.

Recently, for the first time, the Russians recognized the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine, in particular in the fighting in the Kursk region.

The DPRK has officially announced that it is sending troops to Russia in accordance with the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

The US State Department said that North Korea, as well as third countries contributing to the continuation of Russia's war against Ukraine, are responsible for this.