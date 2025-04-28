Ukrainian forces control three areas of territory in Russia’s Kursk region, with a total area of 29 square kilometers.

Specifically, two of these areas are located in the Sudzha district (5 km² opposite the town of Sudzha and 12.67 km² opposite the village of Guevo), and one 11.35 km² area is near the settlement of Tyotkino in the Glushkovo district.

Since April 19, the control area of both territories in the Sudzha district has almost halved (previously measuring 9.96 km² and 21.08 km², respectively), while in the Glushkovo district, it has remained unchanged.

Parts of the villages of Gornal and Oleshniа in the Kursk region also remain under Ukrainian control, though they are partially located in the "gray zone."

The area of the Sumy region under Russian control remains unchanged at 0.69 km², with no populated settlements. Villages on both sides of the state border in the Kursk and Sumy regions are located in the "gray zone" with contested control.

Today, on 26 April, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the alleged complete "liberation" of Kursk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the reports of representatives of the Russian high command about the alleged end of hostilities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are not true.

