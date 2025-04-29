European Commission on Putin’s "truce": No need to wait for May 8 to stop killings

Russia does not need to wait until May 8 to stop the killings and shelling.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Our position is very clear. Russia can stop killing and bombing at any time, so there is absolutely no need to wait until May 8 - they can do it now, right now. ...Russia has a reputation as an aggressor. So we have to look and judge Russia by its actions. At the same time, Ukraine agreed to an unconditional ceasefire more than a month ago. For our part, we continue to support Ukraine in achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace," she explained.

The European Commission also commented on the statements about the possible withdrawal of the United States from the peace talks. Hipper noted that Europe will be stronger if these efforts are supported by its allies.

Read more: Peskov on 30-day truce proposed by Zelenskyy: It is impossible without settling all nuances

"We are always stronger with our allies. Our priority should always be to support Ukraine because it sends the right message to all potential aggressors, not just Russia in this case. We are focused on ensuring that Ukraine is in a position of strength. That is why we continue to increase military assistance to Ukraine - member states have pledged 23 billion euros this year. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger it will be at the negotiating table," the spokeswoman concluded.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a so-called "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said: "We value people's lives, not parades. That is why we believe - the world believes - that there is no reason to wait for May 8. And the ceasefire should not be for a few days, just to kill again. It should be an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire - and for at least 30 days."