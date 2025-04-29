Military personnel of TCR without combat experience and without medical restrictions will be deployed to front line, General Staff reports

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has ordered an inspection regarding the staffing of the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) with personnel who have combat experience.

This was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"Thus, service members of the Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support who lack combat experience and have no medical restrictions will be assigned to military units operating in combat zones. Their positions will be filled by individuals who have been wounded, suffered concussions, and, due to their health condition, are unable to perform duties in combat units," the statement reads.

The General Staff noted that these measures are aimed at improving the quality of the TCR and SS and ensuring compliance with the principles of social justice. "This will help to strengthen brotherhood, morale, and mutual respect in military teams," the General Staff said.

They also said that in the period from 2022 to 2025, all heads of territorial recruitment and social support centers will be replaced (rotated). Currently, almost 70% of the military personnel of the TCR and the SS already have combat experience.

"Defenders who were injured (contused) during the hostilities currently account for about half of the total personnel of the TCR and SS.

It should be added that 20% of the staff of the territorial recruitment and social support centers are civilians, i.e. employees of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," they added.

In recent years, the number of positions related to social work at the TCR and SS has been increased, the system of moral and psychological support has been reformed, the record-keeping systems for conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists have been improved, and legal support services have been introduced, among other measures.

"Efforts to improve the functioning of the TCR and SS are ongoing," the General Staff concluded.

