Alternative for Germany party declared extremist - Reuters

Alternative for Germany declared extremist

The German intelligence service has classified the far-right Alternative for Germany party as an extremist organization that threatens democracy.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

"This status should make it easier for the authorities to use covert methods of surveillance of the party, for example, by recruiting confidential informants and intercepting communications," the publication writes.

Earlier it was reported that the Alternative for Germany opposed aid to Ukraine.

It is known that the party's rating was growing. The German far right has overtaken other political forces.

