Shmyhal: US reconstruction investment fund could bring in hundreds of billions

The agreement on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund between Ukraine and the United States can provide significant amounts of capital - from tens to hundreds of billions of dollars.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to the head of government, this fund will be exclusively invested, meaning direct investment in the development of the Ukrainian economy. He also emphasized that similar investment funds created by the United States in other countries have become a breakthrough tool for growth.

"I am confident that this will be one of the most effective investment instruments for Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasized. The Prime Minister also urged MPs to support the ratification of the agreement.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

