Russia launched 2 Iskander-M and 183 drones over Ukraine. 77 Shaheds destroyed, another 73 lost in location - Air Force

On the night of May 3, 2025 (from 08:30 a.m. on May 2), Russian troops attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 183 attack UAVs, and other types of imitation drones.

As noted, the enemy launched ballistic missiles from the Rostov region and Crimea, and attacked with drones from the districts of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo in the Russian Federation.

What did our air defense manage to shoot down?

It is reported that as of 09:00 a.m., 77 Shahed-type strike UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed downed in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

Another 73 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences).

Consequences of the attack

According to the air force, the enemy attack affected the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

