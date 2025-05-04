69 "Shaheds" out of 165 destroyed, another 80 drones lost in location - Air Force

On the night of May 4, 2025, Russian troops attacked with 165 attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read more: Russia launched 2 Iskander-M and 183 drones over Ukraine. 77 Shaheds destroyed, another 73 lost in location - Air Force

How many drones have been shot down by our air defense?

According to the Air Force, as of 09.00 a.m., 69 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country.

80 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences).

Consequences of the attack

The Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions suffered as a result of the attack.

