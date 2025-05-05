Former deputy head of Presidential Office Smyrnov sent to custody. Bail set at 18 million hryvnia, - lawyer

The former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Smyrnov, was remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 18 million.

This was reported by Smyrnov's lawyer Inna Butenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Hromadske.

Smyrnov's case

The NABU and the SAPO suspect Smyrnov, a former deputy of Andrii Yermak, of illicit enrichment worth UAH 15.7 million. To conceal his property, he registered most of it to his brother.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2020 to 2022, the official acquired assets worth UAH 17.1 million, having savings and official income of more than UAH 1.3 million for this period. Thus, the difference between the value of the acquired property and the official's funds was UAH 15.7 million.

On 28 May, the Anti-Corruption Court granted Smyrnov a preventive measure in the form of UAH 10 million bail.

On 30 May 2024, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 15.7 million, was granted bail.

