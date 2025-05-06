Peskov: "Truce" for May 9 is relevant, but only if Ukraine reciprocates

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not withdrawn his proposal for a temporary ceasefire for May 9.

This was stated by press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian media.

"It is clear that Putin's initiative to hold a temporary truce for the 'holidays' is relevant... The fire will be stopped. But if there is no reciprocity from Kyiv, and attempts to strike continue, there will be an immediate "response," Peskov said.

He also complained that the Ukrainian side has not yet made any public response to this initiative.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "truce" for May 8-10 in connection with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day truce on May 9 and insists on a 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible.

