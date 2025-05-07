Forty combat engagements reported near Pokrovsk since start of day, enemy suffers heavy losses – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deeper into our territory, delivering effective fire damage and wearing down Russian forces along the entire front line. Since the beginning of the day, 139 combat engagements have taken place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 63 airstrikes, employing two missiles and 103 guided aerial bombs (GABs). In addition, the enemy used 1,076 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,234 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor tried to storm the positions of our defenders eight times near Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory and Kamianka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to storm the areas of Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

Read more: 93 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman directions – General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, 24 attacks were registered in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Kolodiazy, as well as in the directions of Ridkodub, Novyi Myr and Olhivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through our defenses six times near Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat engagements took place in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions 11 times, concentrating their efforts near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Dyliivka.

Read more: Zelenskyy congratulated soldiers on Infantry Day: Ukrainian flag rises wherever you enter

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 40 times in the areas of Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, as well as toward Bahatyr, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, and Kotliarivka. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 32 attacks; eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy is suffering heavy losses — in this direction alone, Ukrainian troops neutralized 121 Russian soldiers, 83 of whom were killed in action. Three vehicles, nine UAVs, four motorcycles, and two satellite terminals were also destroyed.

Read more: There were 200 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Situation remains most difficult in three sectors - Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka - General Staff

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 22 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, and Vilne Pole, as well as in the direction of Novopil, Bahatyr, and Odradne. Three more combat engagements are ongoing. Novodarivka, Temyrivka and Novopil came under air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt of the enemy to advance near Vysoke. The invaders also launched air strikes on Malynivka, Vysoke and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, six attacks were registered in the areas of Stepove and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to attack.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 960,770 people (+1,270 per day), 10,780 tanks, 27,502 artillery systems, 22,419 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Kursk direction

Ukrainian troops repelled 17 attacks in the Kursk region, and one combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy conducted four air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs and fired 277 artillery rounds, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In other directions, the situation did not change significantly.

Today, we honor the soldiers of the 104th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Navy who are steadfastly holding back the enemy.

Read more: Russian Federation is most actively storming in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP