196 combat engagements took place in frontline yesterday: most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors. MAP

On 7 May 2025, 196 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian invaders were recorded.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 89 air strikes, including 1157 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than six thousand shellings, including 151 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,891 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Boiaro-Lezhachi in Sumy region; Volodymyrivka, Kostiantynivka, Novopil in Donetsk region; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Vysoke, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Defeat of the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, six artillery systems, one fuel and lubricant depot and a radar station of the Russian invaders.

Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Kamianka.

Six occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 24 times. He tried to advance near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, as well as in the directions of Ridkodub, Novyi Myr and Olhivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made six attacks on the positions of our troops near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka during the day.

Ten combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 61 aggressor attacks in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Pokrovsk, Troitske, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Bahatyr, Romanivka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka and Kotliarivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 32 attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, and Vilne Pole, as well as in the directions of Novopil, Bahatyr, and Odradne.

South

In the Huliaipillia sector, the enemy made one futile attempt to advance towards Vysoke yesterday.

In the Orikhivskyi sector, our defenders successfully repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Kamianske and Shcherbaky.

The enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Prydniprovskyi sector yesterday.

Kursk region

In the operational zone in Kursk region, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes using 19 guided bombs, and carried out 325 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one using multiple launch rocket systems.

North

No signs of enemy offensive groups were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

