Russian Federation did not launch "Shaheds" at night, but hit with KABs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the day, no missiles or drones have been used by Russian troops in the airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, from 02:30 p.m. to 08:30 p.m. on May 7 (the third wave of the attack), Russia launched 31 drones of various types from the Millerovo area of the Russian Federation.

"We have confirmed the downing of 20 Shahed-type attack UAVs (other types of drones) in the north and center of the country. 6 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences).



Cherkasy region suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.

During the night, the Russian invaders intensified tactical aviation strikes using guided bombs in the Sumy region.

As a reminder, on May 8, 2025, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin officially announced the beginning of a "truce " for Victory Day.

