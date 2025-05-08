Shooting in Sofiivska Borshchahivka: Ukrainska Pravda publishes footage of serviceman and his mother-in-law being killed. VIDEO

Journalists from Ukrainska Pravda (UP) obtained footage showing the moment a serviceman and his mother-in-law were shot dead in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv on Thursday, May 8.

The video was obtained by UP's interlocutors in law enforcement agencies, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows the shooter opening fire on a vehicle in which one of the victims, a serviceman, was sitting.

After that, the gunman entered the yard of the house and, according to Ukrainska Pravda, killed the second victim there.

According to police, a month earlier the serviceman had sold a firearm to the suspect for $1,000 (according to Ukrainska Pravda, it was an assault rifle – ed.).

However, on May 8, a conflict arose between them over payment: the serviceman allegedly demanded an additional sum from the buyer. As a result, the man used the weapon to shoot and kill both the serviceman and his mother-in-law, who was at home at the time. After the shooting, the perpetrator entered his own residence and barricaded himself inside.

Police later surrounded the house and detained the man within an hour. He was identified as a 63-year-old local resident.

