Ruscists have increased reconnaissance activity on front line - OTG "Luhansk"

Today, on May 9, 2025, Russian troops intensified reconnaissance activity on the contact line in the area of responsibility of the Luhansk operational and tactical group.

This was announced on television by the spokesman for the OTG "Luhansk" Dmytro Zaporozhets

"The enemy did not conduct active reconnaissance activities yesterday. A relatively small number of reconnaissance teams, about three to six, were engaged throughout the day. Today the enemy has intensified its reconnaissance activity, but from the depths of the temporarily occupied territory. Today, he is trying to track, perhaps, the movements on our side, the movement of some of his rotational assets. At the moment, approximately 18 reconnaissance drones are located in the area of the contact line and beyond it, on the enemy's side. These are mainly Orlans, Supercam, and ZALA," said Zaporozhets.

He also noted that there was relative silence in the area of responsibility of the OTG Luhansk: "The enemy did not use either tactical aviation or "Shahed" strikes on our operational area yesterday."

At the same time, he said, Russians conducted assault operations.

"The greatest activity was in the Toretsk sector, 20 enemy assault actions were recorded. The period when they tried to conduct assault operations was mainly in the morning, but some assault operations also took place before lunch. Some assault actions in the Toretsk sector were launched yesterday and are of a long-term nature," said the spokesman.

According to him, the enemy's artillery activity decreased by 57%, and "the enemy was firing from everything possible the previous day." According to the spokesman, the highest activity remains in the Kramatorsk sector, where 78 attacks were recorded.

