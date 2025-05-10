Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev reacted to the meeting of European leaders within the "Coalition of the Willing" in Kyiv on May 10 and the peace proposal for a complete unconditional ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in the social network X.

"Macron, Merz, Starmer and Tusk gathered to discuss peace in Kyiv. Instead, they threaten Russia. Either a ceasefire to rest the Bandera hordes or new sanctions. You think this is reasonable, right? Shove these peace plans up your pan-gendered asses," he says.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing began in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.