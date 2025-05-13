Moldova can finalize EU accession talks by end of 2027 - Sandu

Moldova may complete negotiations on joining the European Union by the end of 2027, after which the ratification phase of the agreement by EU member states will begin.

According to Censor.NET, citing TV8, this was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

She noted that the completion of this stage is possible before the end of the mandate of the current European Commission.

"I believe that the realistic deadline is to complete the negotiations by the end of 2027. After that, in 2028, there will be a period when all countries will have to express their support and ratification of our agreement," Sandu added.

She recalled that European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos, who recently visited Chisinau, pointed out that Moldova is moving faster than other candidate countries in all aspects of European integration.

"This is real, but it depends on us. Brussels has said this repeatedly and in the voices of different officials. Now everything is in our hands. The question is what choice we will make in the parliamentary elections, as everything depends on the support of the parliament and the parliamentary majority," Sandu emphasized.

According to the Moldovan president, the next legislature can become a "parliament of European integration" if the majority of MPs support this course.

"It is in the mandate of the next parliament that European integration can take place. Otherwise, this parliament will reverse everything and bury European integration," Sandu summarized.

Earlier, in an interview with Europa Libera Moldova, European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos said that the EU is considering continuing negotiations on Moldova's accession separately from Ukraine due to Hungary's opposition.

In turn, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova noted that the European Union does not consider separating the accession processes of Ukraine and Moldova.