New US sanctions package against Russia could "back Putin into a corner" and pave the way for genuine peace process - Tsahkna

The new package of US sanctions against the Russian Federation is supported by more than 80 members of the Senate. Its introduction could "corner Russian dictator Vladimir Putin" and open the way to a genuine peace process.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"There are sanctions such as sanctions against energy and banking. But this is also very important, secondary sanctions. And some European countries will also suffer. Anyone who deals with Russia on energy will also get a 500% increase in tariffs. So, taking all of this together, I think we have an opportunity to push Putin into a corner. Putin is not doing very well. Putin's economy is weak. Putin is not doing very well on the battlefield, to be honest. He is just terrorizing civilians, bombing every night. So we need to push Putin into a corner. And then, perhaps, there will be an opportunity to start a real peace process, as well as a lasting and just peace," Tsahkna emphasized.

At the same time, Tsahkna expressed his belief that at the moment Russia does not have the military capabilities for a full-scale attack on NATO countries.

"We don't see any military action now, because when I was defense minister in 2016-17, we saw 120,000 troops on the other side of our borders, ready to move within 48 hours. These troops have disappeared. They are in Ukraine," the minister said.

As a reminder, President Donald Trump said that the United States is considering imposing secondary sanctions against Russia.

