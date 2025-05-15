Ukrainian delegation is represented by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Office of President, military and intelligence services - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told who came to Turkey from Ukraine.

Zelensky said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Zelenskyy thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for organising the possibility of direct talks: "These were the signals. The Ukrainian side confirmed them, and today - right here in the capital, in Ankara"



"The delegation of Ukraine is represented at the highest level. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, my Office, the military, and representatives of all our intelligence agencies. In order to make any decisions that can lead to the expected just peace.



We will start by meeting with President Erdogan, with the entire Turkish delegation. We are in contact with the American side, and I think they will also be in Turkey at a high level," Zelenskyy said.

He added that the level of "Russians" is not yet officially known, but "it looks more like a prop".

"We will think about what we are going to do, what our steps will be, after talking to President Erdogan.



We will have a few hours to have an important conversation and make very important decisions. We need to understand the level of the Russian delegation, what their mandate is, and whether they are capable of making any decisions. Because we all know who makes them in Russia," he added.

Negotiations in Turkey

It is now known that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.

President Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for talks with Ukraine.

It is also known that a Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.