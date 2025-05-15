Ukrainian delegation to remain in Istanbul today and tomorrow – Zelenskyy

The timing of the meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul remains unknown, so the Ukrainian negotiating team will remain in the city today, 15 May, and tomorrow, 16 May.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the statement while speaking to journalists in Ankara, according to Censor.NET.

"I don’t know (the time of the talks in Istanbul – ed.). And I believe this shows a lack of respect toward all parties involved. Because there is no confirmed meeting time. There was a proposal for direct talks in Turkey today. After that – only changes. That’s why our team will be in Istanbul today and, just in case, will stay tomorrow as well," the head of state said.

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy has sent a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side

