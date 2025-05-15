ENG
News Attack of drones
3 962 9

Ukraine is under attack by Russian strike UAVs - Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of May 15, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Force.

The movement of attack drones

  • Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack drones.
  • In addition, there is activity of enemy reconnaissance UAVs in the east of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Possible air defense operations.

Air forces (1640) Shahed (848) war in Ukraine (3513)
