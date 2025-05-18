Pope Leo XIV officially ascended Holy See

The Vatican has completed the enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV. On Sunday, May 18, 69-year-old Robert Prevost officially ascended the Holy See. He became the 267th Pope.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Vatican News.

In his first sermon as Pope, Leo XIV called for "unity and love."

"In this time of ours, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, fear of difference, an economic paradigm that exploits the earth's resources and marginalizes the poorest. And in the midst of this dough, we want to be a small leaven of unity, communion, and brotherhood," he said.

Leo XIV received the symbols of papal authority - the "fisherman's ring" tapalooza.

On May 8, American Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new Pope, taking the name Leo XIV.

On May 12 , Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV had their first telephone conversation.

In his first Sunday afternoon blessing as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.