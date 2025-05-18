EU Ambassador Mathernova reacts to largest-scale Russian drone attack on Ukraine: Russia understands only language of force

The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, condemned a large-scale Russian drone attack on the night of Sunday, May 18.

She wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The diplomat noted that Russia continues its ruthless attacks, while "pretending to be engaged in diplomacy."

"Loud explosions are heard all over Ukraine. A woman died in her home in Kyiv region. Russia understands only the language of force," Mathernova wrote.

As a reminder, on the night of May 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 273 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

