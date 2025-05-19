EU is already preparing 18th package of sanctions against Russia in coordination with US, - German government spokesman Cornelius

The European Union intends to impose the 18th package of sanctions against Russia in coordination with its American partners.

This was confirmed by German Federal Government spokesman Stefan Cornelius at a briefing on Monday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The 18th package is being prepared. This is the result of the statement in Kyiv (during the visit of the leaders of four European states on 10 May - Ed.) And all options are being considered for this package of sanctions... it is being coordinated and agreed with the Americans... Joint sanctions are more effective because they are more powerful," Cornelius said.

According to him, Chancellor Friedrich Merz is working with European and American partners on this new package. The work on it began after the deadline for a 30-day ceasefire expired last Monday.

Regarding the content of the package, the spokesman added that the German government supports the points related to the "Nord Stream" gas pipeline.

"Of course, it is also important that the US supports a potential package of sanctions. This will depend very much on the outcome of today's conversation," Cornelius said, referring to US President Donald Trump's planned phone call later on Monday with the Ukrainian president, the Russian dictator and the leaders of a number of European countries.

During the phone call between European leaders and Trump the day before, the details of sanctions, including those on the gas pipeline, were not discussed, Cornelius said.

He recalled that the main message was that the German government, together with its European partners and the United States, had repeatedly called on Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire so that a peace process could be launched. In this context, the additional sanctions only serve to reiterate the basic demand, namely that the Russian leader is expected to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.

The government spokesperson drew attention to the intensification of diplomatic efforts in recent days, "unity, clarity and precision in the tone of the European partners, as well as the United States".

"There is extremely close coordination between the US and European partners," Cornelius said.

As for the sanctions, Berlin is convinced that they "definitely have an effect", although the public often underestimates their impact on the Russian economy.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner, in turn, said that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul had a conversation with his Chinese counterpart, during which one of the topics was the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine.

