Russians launch strike drones at Ukraine – Air Force
On the evening of May 19, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of Russian strike UAVs:
-
Sumy region: threat of enemy strike UAV use
-
Chernihiv region: threat of enemy strike UAV use
Update on UAV Movements:
-
UAVs detected in the central and southern parts of the Sumy region, heading southwest/southeast;
-
UAVs in the southeastern part of the Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
-
UAVs at the border between Sumy and Poltava regions, heading southeast;
-
UAVs at the border between Poltava and Kharkiv regions, heading east;
-
UAVs in the southeastern part of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northeast;
-
UAVs in the northern part of the Zaporizhzhia region, heading east.
