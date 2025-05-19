Russians launch strike drones at Ukraine – Air Force

On the evening of May 19, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Chernihiv region: threat of enemy strike UAV use

Sumy region: threat of enemy strike UAV use

UAVs detected in the central and southern parts of the Sumy region, heading southwest/southeast;

UAVs in the southeastern part of the Chernihiv region, heading southwest;

UAVs at the border between Sumy and Poltava regions, heading southeast;

UAVs at the border between Poltava and Kharkiv regions, heading east;

UAVs in the southeastern part of the Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northeast;