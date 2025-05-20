Von der Leyen, Stubb, Merz and Meloni talk about their conversations with Trump after his conversation with Putin

The leaders of Italy, Germany, Finland and the President of the European Commission reported discussing the results of talks to US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked Trump for his "tireless efforts to achieve a truce in Ukraine." "It is important that the United States remains engaged in this process. We will continue to support Volodymyr Zelenskyy in achieving lasting peace in Ukraine," she added.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that the leaders discussed "peace talks" between Ukraine and Russia, the ceasefire and steps towards a "just and lasting peace". "It is important to continue close coordination between the United States and Europe. Finland continues to support Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Stubb assured.

The office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in turn, said that the US president and European partners "agreed on the next steps" during the conversation. "They agreed to closely coordinate the negotiation process and seek to hold another technical meeting... The European participants announced that they would increase pressure on the Russian side through sanctions," the statement said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed information about the content of Trump's talks with Putin. "They are working to immediately start negotiations between the parties that can lead to a ceasefire as soon as possible and create conditions for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the Italian prime minister said.

She also spoke about Pope Leo XIV's proposal to make the Vatican a platform for future multilateral negotiations. "In this regard, the readiness of the Holy Father to host the talks in the Vatican is positively assessed. Italy is ready to contribute to facilitating contacts and working for peace," Meloni said.

Trump's conversation with Putin

On the evening of 19 May, Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation that lasted more than two hours.

Afterwards, the Kremlin leader said that Moscow was ready to propose and work with Ukraine on a possible memorandum on a future peace treaty. At the same time, Putin believes that compromises must be found that would suit both countries.

US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and end the war.