Europeans were unpleasantly surprised by Trump’s story about his call to Putin - Financial Times

The European leaders with whom Donald Trump spoke after his call to Vladimir Putin did not see the US president as ready to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Financial Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

After his conversation with Putin, Trump briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and the President of the European Commission.

The FT source said that the leaders involved in the call were "unpleasantly surprised" by Trump's description of the outcome of his call with Putin. It was clear that Trump was "not prepared to put more pressure" on Putin to get serious about the talks, the same source added.

According to the FT, European capitals also fear that Trump could strike a deal with Putin that would satisfy Russia's maximalist demands and contradict Ukraine's interests.

Read more: Von der Leyen, Stubb, Merz and Meloni talk about their conversations with Trump after his conversation with Putin

Trump's conversation with Putin

On the evening of 19 May, Trump and Putin had a telephone conversation that lasted more than 2 hours.

After the meeting, the Kremlin leader said that Moscow was ready to propose and work with Ukraine on a possible memorandum on a future peace treaty. At the same time, Putin believes that compromises need to be found that would suit both countries.

US President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and end the war.