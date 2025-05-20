Russian troops are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novodarivka (a village in the Malynivka village community of the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region), Zelene Pole (a village in the Velykonovosilkivska village community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region), Yelyzavetivka (a village in the Hrodivka village community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) and Nove Pole (a village in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that the ruscists had advanced near Nova Poltavka, Malynivka and Romanivka in Donetsk region.