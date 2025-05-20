ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10515 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
6 125 14

Russian troops have advanced near Novodarivka, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka and Nove Pole, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novodarivka (a village in the Malynivka village community of the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region), Zelene Pole (a village in the Velykonovosilkivska village community of the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region), Yelyzavetivka (a village in the Hrodivka village community of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region) and Nove Pole (a village in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Lobkove, Berezivka and Oleksandropil, - DeepState

Novodarivka map
Novodarivka

Zelenoye Pole map
Zelene Pole

Yelizavetivka map
Yelyzavetivka

New field map
Nove Pole

Earlier, it was reported that the ruscists had advanced near Nova Poltavka, Malynivka and Romanivka in Donetsk region.

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1413) Donetsk region (4348) Volnovaskyy district (260) Pokrovskyy district (699) Vasylivskyy district (74) Polohivskyy district (89) Zelene Pole (10) Yelyzavetivka (5) Nove Pole (1) Novodarivka (12) DeepState (224)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 