EU starts preparing 18th package of sanctions against Russia, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

The European Union should start preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia today, May 20.

This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, Censor.NET reports citing Independent.

According to Budris, despite the fact that the 17th package of restrictions was adopted today, work on the next one should begin without delay.

The new, 17th package of sanctions covers almost 200 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet, which are suspected of helping Moscow to circumvent restrictions on crude oil supplies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said that the EU is already working on the next stage of sanctions pressure. "It's time to increase pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire," she emphasized.

As reported, the EU approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20.

Read more: European Commission on 17th package of sanctions against Russia: This is clear signal of unwavering support for Ukraine