Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki has declared his readiness to sign the declaration of the leader of the "Confederation" Slawomir Mencen, which prohibits sending Polish troops to Ukraine and blocks Kyiv's path to NATO.

Navrotsky said this in a post on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

Mencen, who won the bronze medal in the first round of the presidential election, suggested that both finalists meet and "sign a declaration that will meet the expectations of his voters."

The conditions for the candidates include a commitment not to send Polish troops to Ukraine and not to support Ukraine's future accession to NATO.

"I accept the invitation and am ready to sign those proposals. We will discuss the rest on the gentleman's Youtube channel. See you," Nawrocki replied to Mencen.

As a reminder, according to the results of the first round of elections on May 18, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski from the ruling party with 31.36% and the director of the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland Karol Nawrocki, supported by the opposition PiS party, with 29.54%, made it to the second round.