Assets worth half billion hryvnias seized from son of former "Motor Sich" president Bohuslaiev - SSU

Thanks to the evidence base of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General, the property of the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" JSC, Oleksandr Bohuslaiev, who, together with his father, is suspected of embezzling the company's assets, has been seized.

As noted, the total amount of blocked property is half a billion hryvnias. These are 62 commercial and residential real estate objects in Ukraine, corporate rights to 18 Ukrainian companies and shares in 2 domestic joint-stock companies.

The seized assets include helicopter assembly workshops, a grinding equipment manufacturing plant and dozens of "Motor Sich" facilities that the defendants illegally alienated in their favour.

The SSU reminded that in April 2025, the son of the former head of the industrial giant was detained in Monaco. According to the case file, the son and his father illegally seized a controlling stake in a state-owned enterprise and then sold it for USD 650 million. Then, the Security Service investigators served the offenders with a notice of suspicion for misappropriation and laundering of the proceeds of crime on a particularly large scale. To conceal the looted assets, the organisers of the fraud registered them in controlled offshore companies run by the son of the former "Motor Sich" CEO. However, an international investigation revealed all the hidden real estate used by the defendants in the shadowy schemes.

Bohuslaiev's case

On 22 October 2022, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, the chairman of the board of one of Zaporizhzhia's largest enterprises, "Motor Sich", was detained by law enforcement officers.

The SSU reported that it had detained Bohuslaiev on suspicion of working for Russia. Later, the SSU published evidence of cooperation between the president of "Motor Sich" and Russia.

According to the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, the SSU had been wiretapping Bohuslaiev since 2019 and knew about his ties to Russia.

At the same time, "Schemes" journalists found out that Bohuslaiev had Russian citizenship.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to recover the assets of the former "Motor Sich" JSC president.

On 19 February, the court remanded Bohuslaiev in custody until 18 April without the right to bail.