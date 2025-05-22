In the city of Novyi Rozdil, Lviv region, a group of around eight men brutally assaulted Nestor Dydyk — a volunteer fighter, war veteran, and serviceman of the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).

This was reported by the Lviv Regional TCR and SS.

The incident occurred in the evening of May 21, while Dydyk was performing his official duties related to notifying individuals liable for military service.

According to official information, at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Shevchenko Avenue, Dydyk approached a civilian man and asked him to present his military registration documents. In response, he was met with verbal abuse and insults. A few minutes later, a group of individuals arrived, knocked the serviceman to the ground, and began kicking him in the head. The assault only stopped after other servicemen intervened.

Dydyk was hospitalized with facial hematomas and a rib fracture. The final diagnosis is still being clarified. Police have launched a criminal investigation under Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional infliction of moderate bodily harm.

It was reported that Nestor Dydyk took part in the Revolution of Dignity and volunteered for military service in 2022 as part of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. He saw combat in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions. Due to health issues, he was later transferred to the Territorial Center of Recruitment . The TCR emphasized that today, his life is threatened not by enemy bullets, but by the fists of his own people.

