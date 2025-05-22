Drones strike defense plant in Russia’s Tula for second time – Putin visited site three days earlier, Russian media report

On the night of May 22, drones struck a production facility of the defense enterprise NPO "Splav" in the Russian city of Tula. Just three days earlier, dictator Vladimir Putin had awarded its employees for their contribution to weapons development.

NPO "Splav" is part of Rostec, a state-owned conglomerate that manufactures multiple launch rocket systems, air-launched missiles, heavy flamethrower systems, and corresponding munitions.

According to reports, debris from a downed drone caused a fire at the facility. A separate fire also broke out at a nearby electrical substation.

Three days before the incident, Putin had presented four employees of "Splav" with Marshal Zhukov awards for achievements in developing Russian weapons and military equipment.

Former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the fulfillment of the state defense order at the Splav plant in late February 2023.

The facility was previously targeted in a drone attack on the night of May 7. At the time, Russian sources reported smoke near Shcheglovskaya Zaseka Street, where another major defense enterprise is located — JSC Instrument Design Bureau, which specializes in the development of high-precision guided weapons.

So far, Ukraine's General Staff and intelligence services have not officially commented on the UAV attacks on Russian regions.