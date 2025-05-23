US considers withdrawal of about 4,500 troops from South Korea - WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of withdrawing about 4,500 military personnel from South Korea to be redeployed to other parts of the Indo-Pacific region, in particular, to the island of Guam.

The Wall Street Journal writes about this with reference to unnamed representatives of the defence department, Censor.NET reports.

The sources said that one of the options currently being considered by the Pentagon involves the withdrawal of approximately 4,500 troops from the 28,500-strong US Army contingent in Korea and their relocation to other locations in the Indo-Pacific region, including Guam, officials and other informed persons said.

This issue is being prepared for consideration by President Trump as part of an informal review of North Korea policy. However, a decision has not yet been made and is among a number of options being discussed by senior officials.

What US officials say

A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on the possibility of a troop reduction. National Security Council spokesman Pete Nguyen did not answer directly to questions about the withdrawal, but assured that Trump is committed to the "complete denuclearisation" of North Korea. The South Korean Defence Ministry refrained from commenting.

It is noted that since his first presidential term, Trump has repeatedly stated his intention to review the US military presence in Korea. However, in April of this year, US military leaders in Asia warned Congress against reducing forces, calling it a risk in the context of countering North Korea, China and Russia.

US Army General Xavier Brunson, the commander of the forces in Korea, said that the drawdown "creates problems". Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander-in-chief of the Indo-Pacific Command, also stressed that the drawdown "reduces the ability to win conflicts".

Ukraine's influence on the situation and its possible consequences

US officials have said that a final decision on the number of troops in Korea will be made after the direction of the war in Ukraine becomes clear and whether the administration will continue to support Kyiv.

The newspaper writes that the withdrawal from the Korean peninsula could cause concern among allies in the region, particularly in Japan and the Philippines, which depend on close military cooperation with the United States. The US presence in Asia is seen as a deterrent against Chinese aggression, which claims the South China Sea and threatens Taiwan.

The relocation of troops to Guam partially eases tensions: the island is closer to potential hotspots, but harder to reach for Chinese missiles.

Earlier this year, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, during a visit to Asia, said that an "unprecedented" reorientation of US forces in the region was needed to restore deterrence.

Even before his appointment, US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Albright Colby had stressed that South Korea should take on most of the defence against the DPRK using conventional forces, while the US should focus on deterring China.

"I do not support a complete withdrawal from South Korea, but I do support a realignment to focus on China, while Seoul must strengthen its defences against Pyongyang," Colby wrote on Platform X before his appointment.

