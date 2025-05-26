Kremlin authorizes Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes against Russia: "This is dangerous"

The Kremlin has commented on the decision of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States to lift restrictions on the range of Ukraine's strikes on Russia with their weapons.

A statement by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Peskov called the intention to lift restrictions on the supply of long-range weapons to Kyiv "quite dangerous" if such a decision is made.

According to him, "such a step goes against Russia's aspirations for a political settlement of the war."

As a reminder, on May 26, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the UK, France, Germany and the US had lifted restrictions on the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

According to him, "long-range strikes with Western weapons on Russian territory are now allowed."