Last batch of F-16 fighters for Ukraine departed from Netherlands

On Monday, May 26, the last batch of F-16 fighter jets destined for Ukraine was shipped from the Netherlands. They flew from the Volkel air base to Belgium, where they will be prepared for delivery.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, Censor.NET reports.

The procession was attended by Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans. He said it was a nostalgic moment, as the F-16s had played an important role for the Dutch air force for decades.

"But now that we are saying goodbye after the transition to the F-35, I could not imagine a better destination than Ukraine. Because of the daily Russian air strikes, the F-16s are vital to Ukraine. This allows them to deter Russian aggression for us as well," Brekelmans said.

He noted that in peacetime, training on these fighters takes years, but Ukrainian pilots and technicians were able to master these aircraft "in record time."

He also noted that thanks to the F-16, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have achieved significant success on the battlefield, with the planes shooting down cruise missiles and drones. Brekelmans added that these planes have better technical capabilities and higher survivability in combat than the Soviet aircraft that Ukraine has been using until now.

In total, the Netherlands has handed over 24 fighters to Ukraine. The Netherlands' participation in the Ukrainian F-16 program is not yet complete. The country will continue to provide everything necessary for F-16 maintenance, including spare parts, ammunition, and fuel.