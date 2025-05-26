Sybiha on Netherlands’ final F-16 delivery: decisive step in strengthening Ukraine’s air defense
The delivery of F-16 fighter jets by the Netherlands is a key step in strengthening Ukraine’s air defense.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote this on social media platform X after the Netherlands dispatched the final batch of F-16s to Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"I am deeply grateful to the Netherlands for their unwavering support for Ukraine. The transfer of all F-16 fighter jets is a decisive step in bolstering Ukraine’s air defense at a time when Russia continues its brutal airstrikes on civilian infrastructure," the minister said.
Sybiha noted that F-16 aircraft are particularly effective at intercepting cruise missiles, which Russia uses "to terrorize Ukrainian cities and communities." He thanked the Netherlands for this vital reinforcement.
"Strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities — through modern aircraft, munitions, spare parts, and pilot training — is crucial not only for protecting lives, but also for ensuring long-term security and stability in Europe. Dutch solidarity is saving lives and bringing us closer to peace," the foreign minister added.
As a reminder, on Monday, May 26, the Netherlands sent the final batch of F-16 fighter jets designated for Ukraine. The aircraft departed from Volkel Air Base en route to Belgium, where they will be prepared for delivery.
