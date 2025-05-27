Conflict with TCR servicemen in Cherkasy: four suspects detained

In Cherkasy, law enforcement officers detained four people who took part in a conflict with the military of the TCR and SS.

The incident occurred on 26 May on Rizdviana Street during the verification of military records of local residents. According to Zoia Vovk, the men provoked a conflict with the servicemen.

Law enforcement officers identified the men involved and detained them. They are three men aged 48, 38 and 49, as well as a 45-year-old woman. They are currently in a temporary detention centre.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism). The article provides for a sentence of imprisonment for a term of two to five years. All the circumstances of the incident are being investigated and the issue of additional qualification of the detainees' actions is being decided.

As a reminder, in Cherkasy, the police initiated criminal proceedings over hooliganism against the military personnel of the TCR and SS.

