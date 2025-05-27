Presidential Envoy Vlasiuk denied "breakdown of cooperation" between US and EU in sanctions policy: Absolutely not

The Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk denied the allegations of an alleged "collapse of cooperation" between the United States and the European Union in the field of sanctions policy.

He stated this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

Vlasiuk reacted to the news that, according to German media, there was a "collapse of cooperation" between the EU and the US in the fight against Russia's evasion of sanctions. He emphasized that he has been in contact with U.S. representatives and has met with them twice in Europe over the past three weeks.

"Is it the same "momentum" that was there? No, but only because of the political context. Is it a "breakdown of cooperation"? Absolutely not," he emphasized.

According to Vlasiuk, the sanctions coalition continues to actively exchange information and ideas. The UK is preparing new sanctions, the EU is working on the 18th package, and the US is working on measures against the "shadow fleet" and schemes to circumvent restrictions.

He also noted that it would be difficult for the EU to make new decisions on sanctions without the support of the United States on Hungary's position.

Recently, it was reported that the United States and the European Union are no longer cooperating in countering sanctions evasion against Russia.