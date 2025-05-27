The Kremlin labeled the decision by several countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons for long-range strikes as "a serious escalation."

This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, as reported by Censor.NET.

"One way or another, if this is true, it constitutes an escalation — a serious escalation," Peskov said.

As a reminder, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently announced that the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States have lifted restrictions on the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil denied any change in the German government’s policy regarding the range limitations on Western weapons used to strike Russian territory.

