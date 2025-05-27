Vatican Secretary of State Parolin: It doesn’t matter where Ukraine-Russia talks take place — ceasefire urgently needed

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin stated that the location of potential talks between Ukraine and Russia is not what truly matters — what matters is that the negotiations begin, leading to a ceasefire and, ultimately, a just and lasting peace.

He made the statement in an interview with Vatican media, as reported by Vatican News and cited by Censor.NET.

Cardinal Parolin was asked to comment on the idea of hosting Ukraine-Russia peace talks at the Vatican, amid Russia’s reported refusal. He responded:

"What truly matters is that these negotiations finally begin, because this war urgently needs to be stopped. First and foremost, a ceasefire is urgently needed — to end the destruction, the devastation of cities, the deaths of civilians. After that, it is essential to reach a stable, just, and lasting peace — one that is accepted and agreed upon by both sides."

The head of the Vatican's diplomatic service emphasized that Pope Leo XIV has expressed the Holy See’s full readiness to host possible negotiations, offering a neutral and secure venue.

However, he clarified that this is not about mediation, but rather a willingness to provide a location for talks.

"Other possible locations are also being discussed — such as Geneva. In any case, it does not matter where the negotiations take place — negotiations we all hope for. What truly matters is that they finally begin," Parolin added.

Talks at the Vatican

On May 16, 2025, Pope Leo XIV proposed the Vatican as a potential venue for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, on May 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the idea of holding peace talks at the Vatican "unrealistic."

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine is still considering the Vatican as a platform for negotiations with Russia.

