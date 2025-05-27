Deputy Prosecutor Maksymenko, suspected of bribery, joins AFU – ACAC

Nataliia Maksymenko, Deputy Prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia Region, who is under investigation by NABU and SAPO for soliciting and accepting a $40,000 bribe, has joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the information was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACAC).

"Now the question is whether the Ministry of Defense will cancel Maksymenko’s mobilization order, as it did in the case of Nasirov. It appears to be another suspect attempting to avoid prosecution by enlisting," the Center wrote.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center emphasized that while suspects in corruption cases are serving (usually in the deep rear), the statute of limitations on their cases continues to expire.

"Unless People`s Deputies amend the law, dozens of top-case suspects — including Maksymenko — will be able to legally evade punishment," the Center concluded.